Even after massive fire, 90% of iconic Oceanside Pier saved, says fire chief

After fighting through the night, dozens of fire crews continued to work Friday by land and sea to extinguish a massive blaze that engulfed the end of the long-standing Oceanside Pier.

A steady smolder continued Friday as crews hosed the pier, in contrast to the thick plume of dark smoke that rose around the North County coastal city at around 3 p.m. the day before. Fire officials told NBC 7 that there were four firefighting boats and two rescue boats in the water again pouring water on hot spots early morning.

"We are not going to declare the fire under control just yet, but we are almost there," Oceanside Fire Chief David Parsons said. A fire deputy chief was on site getting intel via helicopter on the status of the fire. The city is also using drones to get a visual underneath the pier.

Fire investigators both local and federal are at the scene and Parsons said nothing has been ruled out when it comes to the cause of the fire. They do know now, though, that the fire's point of origin was at the old Ruby's Diner, that had sat vacant for the last three years.

"There was a new vendor that was doing some remodeling. We were getting ready to hopefully have a new restaurant open, so it was in the process of that tenant improvement," Parsons said, adding at a later news conference that "the kitchen area was under use to support the brine box. It wasn’t a building that was left to go south.”

Local leaders, in the meantime, were working to declare a state of emergency in order to potentially secure state and federal resources, Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez said. The mayor added she was also in coordination with state representatives, who were in contact with the governor's office to get a state emergency declaration made.

Once those steps are completed, Congressman Mike Levin, who represents the area that includes the Oceanside Pier, said federal officials would provide whatever resources were needed to re-establish the pier.

"You know, maybe like you, when I saw the images and the videos yesterday at around this time, I was concerned that the pier would be a total loss. That this iconic symbol for our entire district wase at risk. But because of [crews'] hard work, we’re going to be able to save most of this pier, and I can’t give them enough credit,” Levin said.

During the night, Parsons told NBC 7 that crews decided to step back and let the fire burn as it had been burning in some hard-to-reach areas. The fire was burning underneath the deck of the pier, which was difficult to access but a gap was cut into the pier to prevent the fire from traveling further toward the coast.

"At some point in the evening, we made the decision to stop water application for a bit and that is why you saw some flames at certain points in the evening. There was a roof collapse of the restaurant building but no additional damage to the pier itself," Parsons said.

"We are estimating that 90% of the pier is undamaged by the fire."

Throughout the day, firefighters in full gear carved out areas of debris from the pier, then, cleared out so crews by boat could douse the opening in water. The goal was to target the hard-to-reach spots below the deck. The strategy was likely to continue until dark when fire crews would shift into a monitoring pattern, Oceanside deputy fire chief Blake Dorse said.

City engineers have evaluated the pier and believe the structure is stable. It is not clear if, or when, the pier could possibly re-open, but Parsons was hopeful the efforts of rescue crews would make that possible.

What was likely a total loss, according to Oceanside Fire, was the old diner and the next-door grab-and-go window, the Brine Box. Both would likely not be able to return to business as usual anytime soon.

“Chef Rachel saw smoke coming up from underneath the pier, behind the old Ruby’s building," Jessica Waite, the co-owner of the Brine Box, told NBC 7. "Thankfully, everyone was evacuated safely. We are so sad to see this happening."

Officials were also concerned about a sewage tank that was suspended underneath the deck, but as of Friday morning it was reported that there was no damage to the tank and no visible spillage had occurred, although further examination would be conducted Friday.

Even without any sewage seepage into the ocean, there were other contaminants that could pose a hazard to swimmers, surfers and beachgoers. An indication of this were the charred wood pieces were washing to shore. The U.S. Coast Guard issued a "safety zone" and no one would be allowed within 500 yards of the pier.

"We do have debris washing up on shore. The beaches are closed to a limited extent around the pier. We can't have people coming in and playing in the water," the fire chief said. "There is a lot of debris in this water, there is a lot of runoff from the fire. we don't want people getting sick and contacting the potentially contaminated water."

San Diego County's Department of Environmental Health and Quality would test the waters Saturday morning.

When the fire erupted around 3 p.m. on Thursday, the first fire crews were at the scene within 5 minutes. By the time the firefight was in full force, more than 100 personnel from agencies across San Diego County were contributing to the efforts. About half remained on scene for the battle Friday.

Firefighting boats arrived on the scene shooting water cannons at the structure at the end of the pier, where it broadens to support two structures and is called the hammerhead. There were also fire crews posted up at the foot of the pier with hoses running the length of the pier.

Over at the coast, people had started to congregate to watch the blaze, with some posing for selfies with the historic structure aflame behind them.

Despite being warned away, hundreds of people assembled along the coast to watch the fire and efforts to put it out.

Over the next several hours, a helicopter jointly operated by Cal Fire and the San Diego Sheriff's Department arrived to make a water drop on the structure fire, a very rare sight. San Diego Fire Rescue's new Triton firefighting vessel also arrived to aid in the efforts. Carlsbad, Vista, North County Fire and Camp Pendleton all sent ground crews to help out as well, officials told NBC 7.

Businesses and restaurants near the pier, including the Famous High Pie at the Top Gun House, were closed because of the onshore winds carrying smoke and ash to the coastline, the pie shop's operator told NBC 7.

Speaking at a news conference at around 5 p.m., Oceanside fire chief David Parsons said lifeguards were the first to report the fire and firefighters arrived five minutes later. He also stated that the main body of the fire had essentially been knocked down and that they were now focusing on keeping it under control, though the deck was still burning, which is where firefighters were concentrating their efforts.

Parsons also credits a brand-new fire impression system in saving the majority historic pier. Last year, the city of Oceanside spent $5.5 million to upgrade aging pipes and electrical systems on the 1,954-foot-long pier.

The dilapidated fire suppression system -- which allows a fire engine to hook fire lines directly between a hard line from the city to a port on the pier -- was replaced just months before Thursday's fire, Parsons said.

"And, I'm going to say, 'Thank goodness,' because we used it right off the bat. It was robust, it was strong. That's a factor in saving this pier."

By 10 p.m., crews were still battling the active fire on the restaurant building and the pier and boats were still in the water, according to Chief Blake Dorse with the Oceanside Fire Department. Fire crews also removed several planks of the pier and created a 5-foot trench going across the width of the pier to help stop the fire from spreading east.

The Emergency Operation Center in Oceanside was operating at Level 3 on Friday, which is a minimal support level, Parsons said. They are coordinating with the county and also working with San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguards and San Diego Harbor Patrol to continue to temper flames.

Oceanside Fire Department

The wooden structure was first built in 1888 but has been destroyed twice in its lifetime, once in 1890 by rough seas and, after it was rebuilt, again in 1902.

Thursday's fire is not the first building to burn on the site: In 1976, "a fire broke out in the Pier Fish Market, located halfway out on the pier and in December the Pier Cafe was completely destroyed by fire," according to the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. The current pier was built in 1987.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries. Sanchez, who said the city would rebuild, stated at the news conference that all employees had been accounted for.

Parsons, the fire chief, said that investigators were on the scene but that a cause may not be determined for days.

