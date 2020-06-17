Donald Trump

‘Of Course Not’: Fauci Says He Wouldn’t Attend Trump Rallies as Coronavirus Spreads

The infectious disease expert was asked about the president's large-scale campaign event set for Tulsa on Saturday

U.S. President Donald Trump is flanked by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases while speaking about coronavirus vaccine development in the Rose Garden of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, D.C.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he wouldn’t personally attend any upcoming rallies that President Donald Trump plans to hold for his 2020 re-election campaign because the coronavirus is still spreading, NBC News reported.

"I'm in a high-risk category. Personally, I would not. Of course not," Fauci, who’s 79, said in an interview with The Daily Beast on Tuesday.

The infectious disease expert added about Trump campaign rallies, "outside is better than inside, no crowd is better than crowd" and “crowd is better than big crowd.”

Trump is scheduled to host his first campaign rally in months on Saturday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, inside of the city's BOK Center, which can hold more than 19,000 people. The president claimed Monday that 1 million people had requested tickets to the event.

Senior officials said Monday that hand sanitizer and face masks will be offered to all attendees, though not necessarily required. They will also have their temperatures taken before entering the arena.

