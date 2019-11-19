Chicago Officer Shot During Gun Battle With Bank Robbery Suspect

A Chicago police officer and two other individuals are in critical condition after a gun battle in the city's Old Irving Park neighborhood Tuesday night, authorities say.

According to police, the officer engaged in a "gun battle" with an armed bank robbery suspect and was shot just after 7 p.m. near the intersection of Lowell Street and Irving Park Road.

The officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

A 15-year-old boy was shot during the gunfire and was transported to Lurie Children's Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said. A 20-year-old man was also taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

The first reports of gunfire were heard on scanner traffic just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, but no further information is available at this time.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a statement on Twitter around 8:47 p.m. saying, "Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we're reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe. We're monitoring the situation, and Amy and I are asking all Chicagoans to pray for the CPD officer who was shot this evening."

Check back on the NBC Chicago app for all the latest updates.