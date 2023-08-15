Office workers, tourists returning to San Francisco, report says

San Francisco has been dealing with a rough recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, but new data shows the city may have seen a bit of a rebound in July.

According to a report by Placer.ai, which analyzed cell phone data use in 11 of the nation's biggest cities, 38.3% more people were working in downtown San Francisco in July compared to the same month last year. That's the biggest jump of any of the cities that were analyzed.

And it's not just office workers. According to figures from Mayor London Breed's office, tourists returned to San Francisco in July as well. Hotel bookings have nearly returned to pre-pandemic levels and revenues are now around 75% of what they were before the shutdown.

Meanwhile, employees at the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building have been told to continue to work from home due to safety issues because of homeless encampments and open-air drug use nearby.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

In a prepared statement, a spokesperson said Breed remains focused on initiatives and policies to encourage workers to return to the office.

NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana has more in the video report above.