Officers in Kansas Pull Woman From Flaming Car in Rescue Caught on Video

A Kansas woman found herself trapped inside a burning car after she struck a tree and a car in a parking lot Monday, and police body cameras captured the daring rescue.

According to NBC affiliate KSHB-TV, Leawood police officers dispatched to a report of a car fire near Town Center Drive and Roe Avenue around 2 p.m. Monday found the victim, a 51-year-old woman, stuck inside her upside-down vehicle.

Bodycam footage released by police on Tuesday shows first responders racing to save the woman as the car became engulfed in flames.

The video shows officers yelling "Stay with us, we've got you," as they try to lift the car and pull the woman out of her car.

With assistance from firefighters, officers were able to pull her from the vehicle. The woman was later transported to a local hospital where she is expected to recover, KSHB-TV reported.

A preliminary investigation suggests the car flipped after the woman allegedly failed to stop at an intersection, striking another vehicle and a tree, police said.

No officers were injured in the rescue. An investigation is ongoing.

