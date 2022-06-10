Marines

Officials Identify 5 Marines Killed in Osprey Crash in Southern California

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, CA

By Renee Schmiedeberg

Authorities have released the identities of all five Marines who died in Wednesday's MV-22B Osprey crash in Imperial County, about 150 miles east of San Diego, according to the U.S. Marine Corps.

The identities of the Marines are listed below:

Cpl. Nathan E. Carlson, 21, of Winnebago, Illinois, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Capt. Nicholas P. Losapio, 31, of Rockingham, New Hampshire, an MV-22B Pilot

Cpl. Seth D. Rasmuson, 21, of Johnson, Wyoming, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

Capt. John J. Sax, 33, of Placer, California, an MV-22B Pilot

Lance Cpl. Evan A. Strickland, 19, of Valencia, New Mexico, a Tiltrotor Crew Chief

"It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of five Marines from the Purple Fox family,” said Lt. Col. John C. Miller, Commanding Officer of VMM-364.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

3 hours ago

Canada to Require a Warning Be Printed on Every Cigarette

coronavirus pandemic 3 hours ago

Marathon CDC, FDA Hearings to Decide Fate of COVID Shots for Tots

“This is an extremely difficult time for VMM-364 and it is hard to express the impact that this loss has had on our squadron and its families. Our primary mission now is taking care of the family members of our fallen Marines and we respectfully request privacy for their families as they navigate this difficult time. We appreciate all the prayers and support from the strong extended Purple Fox family and want them to know that more information will be forthcoming on how to help," he added.

The crew was engaged in a routine flight training when the crash happened. Authorities are currently investigating the "mishap."

The MV-22B Osprey crashed near Glamis, CA at around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, 1st Lt. Duane Kampa, a spokesman for the 3rd MAW, said.

All five Marines were based at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, CA, and were assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor (VMM) Squadron 364 , Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 39, and 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW).

Marine officials have asked that all questions be emailed to the 3rd MAW Communication Strategy and Operations office at 3rdmawmedia@usmc.mil.

This article tagged under:

MarinesCamp PendletonMilitaryImperial County
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us