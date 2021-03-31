Miami Beach

Man Dies After Attempting Rescue; Swimmer Missing in Waters Off Miami Beach

Officials responded to the area of 54th Street and Collins Avenue

A man died after trying to rescue a young girl in the waters off Miami Beach, and officials searched the ocean Wednesday for the child's father.

Local police and fire officials responded at around 6 p.m. to the area of 54th Street and Collins Avenue after a call of swimmers in distress.

A 49-year-old man, who entered the ocean in an attempt to save an 11-year-old girl and her father, died shortly after he was transported to Mt. Sinai Medical Center. Another Good Samaritan was able to rescue the girl.

The U.S. Coast Guard and several local agencies searched through the evening for the girl's father, a 43-year-old man in blue swim trunks.

Further information was not available.

