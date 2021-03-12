Dagorhir

Ohio Man Accused of Bombing Attack on Boyfriend of Woman Who Spurned His Romantic Interest

The suspect and victim's girlfriend knew each other through the live role-play game Dagorhir, feds say

Dagorhir
Steve Helber/AP Photo

An Ohio man, who played the live-action role-playing game Dagorhir, delivered a pipe bomb to severely wound the boyfriend of a woman who spurned his romantic interest, authorities said Thursday.

Clayton Alexander McCoy, 30, a resident of Chesterland, was arrested and charged with transporting an explosive device with intent to injure and using a destructive device in a violent crime, according to a federal criminal complaint.

The victim was seriously injured after opening a package bomb inside his Manchester, Maryland, home on Oct. 30, authorities said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

George Floyd 4 hours ago

Minneapolis to Pay $27M to Settle Floyd Family Lawsuit

Capitol Riot 4 hours ago

DOJ Asking for More Time to Prepare Capitol Riot Cases, Citing Sprawling Investigation

Dagorhir is a live-action role-playing battle game with full-contact melee fighting between players wearing medieval-style garb and wielding weapons made of foam or other lightweight, harmless material.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

DagorhirOhioMaryland
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us