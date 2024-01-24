Oklahoma

Watch: Oklahoma trooper sent flying as SUV slams into car during traffic stop

Dashboard camera video released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol shows the dramatic crash along Interstate-40

NBC Universal, Inc.

An Oklahoma trooper was hurled into a field after a car struck the vehicle he was standing next to during a routine traffic stop.

Dashboard camera video, captured on Jan. 18 and released by Oklahoma Highway Patrol, shows the dramatic crash along Interstate-40.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was standing on the passenger side of the car, which had been pulled over to the shoulder near Cimarron Road, video shows. Gregory can be seen talking the driver when seconds later the black SUV slams into the back of the stopped vehicle.

The impact throws Gregory backwards and his body flips in the air before landing head first on the grassy field. The black SUV can be seen flipping down the road as Gregory is heard calling dispatch before the video ends.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
The mangled wreckage or the black SUV after the crash.

All three people involved in the crash, including the trooper, were treated for injuries and released.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said in a Facebook post that incident is a reminder of the "consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Austria 51 mins ago

Austrian man who raped his captive daughter over 24 years can be moved to a regular prison

Astronomy 1 hour ago

Where and when to see the Wolf Moon tonight — The first full moon of 2024

The highway patrol said the crash remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Oklahoma
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us