Olympic Swimmer Klete Keller Indicted on Additional Charges in Capitol Riot

Keller, 38, was seen in video wearing his "USA" jacket in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack

Vladimir Rys/Bongarts/Getty Images

Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was indicted on additional charges over his alleged role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The two-time gold medal winner, 38, was initially charged by federal authorities in January with three crimes: obstructing law enforcement, violent entry and disorderly conduct, and entering a restricted building.

On Wednesday, a grand jury returned a new indictment charging him with seven crimes, including civil disorder, obstruction of an official proceeding, entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Calls to numbers listed for Keller were not returned Friday and his attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

