Boston

One Boston Day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of 2013 marathon attack

The city has issued a call to action — encouraging acts of kindness on Tuesday.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday marks One Boston Day, a day to honor the lives lost, survivors and heroes of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The city, in conjunction with the Boston Athletic Association, is holding a number of events leading up to Marathon Monday on April 21 to reflect and remember the dark day in Boston's history.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

A wreath-laying ceremony was held on Tuesday morning in the city's Back Bay neighborhood to mark 12 years since the 2013 marathon.

Mayor Michelle Wu is calling on the city to engage in acts of kindness to recognize One Boston Day.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“On One Boston Day, we remember the victims, survivors, families, and first responders of 2013, and center what unites our great city,” Wu said. “One of our darkest moments has become a call to carry out acts of kindness, volunteer, and make a difference for our residents and our neighborhoods. I encourage everyone to reflect on this day and join in making a positive change in our communities.”

You can learn more about One Boston Day here.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us