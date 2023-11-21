One dead after plane crashed in Texas shopping mall parking lot, police say

A small plane crashed in Plano outside of a shopping center located at 6509 W. Park Blvd. around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Video taken from bystanders at the scene shows a small plane and at least one vehicle on fire after it hit a building.

According to the FAA, the aircraft was a single-engine Mooney M20. Police say the aircraft caught fire right in front of Mama's Daughter's Diner in west Plano. The site of the crash is located less than half a mile from a nearby, single-runway airport called the Air Park-Dallas Airport, but it is unknown if the plane was taking off or landing from that location.

Officials confirmed that the pilot onboard died in the crash. No other injuries were reported.

The FAA and NTSB will lead the investigation.

