Tacoma Mall

One Seriously Injured in Shooting at Mall in Washington State

Authorities said Tacoma Mall was shut down following the gunfire

One person was wounded in a shooting Friday at a Tacoma, Washington, mall that subsequently closed its doors to Black Friday shopping for the night, authorities said.

Gunfire was reported at Tacoma Mall at 7:08 p.m., according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

One person was hospitalized with serious injuries, Tacoma police said.

Law enforcement came from “all over the county” to assist with the effort to find anyone who may have been connected to the shooting, the sheriff's department tweeted.

