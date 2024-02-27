Food & Drink

Oreo to release two new flavors in March — including a nostalgic childhood favorite

The newest Oreos will hit the shelves on March 4

By Mike Gavin

Oreo cookies
Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Oreo has dug up some nostalgia.

The brand announced Tuesday that its limited-edition Dirt Cake flavored cookie will make its nationwide debut on March 4. Dirt Cake, a childhood favorite dessert for many, is a mud-pie with a pudding and whipped cream base that is topped with crushed Oreo and gummy worms. 

The Dirt Cake Oreo will include a layer of brownie-flavored creme and a layer of chocolate creme sandwiched between two Oreo wafers that are topped with gummy-worm inspired multicolored sprinkles.

"Imagine pulling up to the school function with these," Oreo posted on social media with a photo of its newest flavor.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Oreo also unveiled a permanent addition to its assortment with the upcoming March 4 debut of Tiramisu Thins, a slimmer and modified version of the previously-released Tiramisu-flavored Oreo.  

@theoreoofficial

Coffee lovers stay winning! Find Tiramisu OREO THINS on shelves 3/4 ☕️✨ #oreo #oreotok #oreocookies #oreoflavors #neworeo

♬ Chill Day - LAKEY INSPIRED

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Biden Administration 42 mins ago

Biden admin announces ‘historic' $366 million funding for renewable energy projects in rural areas

Movies and Entertainment 1 hour ago

A Willy Wonka-inspired experience ‘scam' was so bad that people called the cops

Tiramisu Thins will feature tiramisu-flavored creme, as opposed to the original that combined tiramisu creme and Oreo creme.

The latest Oreo editions will hit shelves just two months after Nabisco introduced three flavors. On Jan. 3, the brand released Black & White Cookie Oreo, Gluten-Free Golden Oreo and Peanut Butter Cakesters Oreo.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us