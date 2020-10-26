Out of This World: Rolando Homeowner Launches Impressive Space-Inspired Halloween Display

Drive around Rolando and you may get a view of something that’s completely out of this world.

A 22-foot rocket rests on the property of a local man who has a stellar reputation for creating extravagant Halloween displays at his home. Greg Jones has been living in the neighborhood for just over two decades and year after year, he’s created over-the-top Halloween décor to bring a smile to his community.

Jones’ “House of Rockets” display was inspired by cryptic message he found painted on a rafter in his home that he is still trying to decipher.

“I went into my basement and I saw, ‘house of rockets 1953’ and we’re trying to think like, what does that mean? So, we decided to make that our theme this year – house of rockets,” he told NBC 7.

Greg Jones

A capsule rests atop his roof while two rockets – one that even disperses candy – can be seen from his front yard. Jones also has a rover on his property so that the neighborhood can enjoy it.

“We thought that would be fun – a lunar rover where kids can come by in the neighborhood and sit in, get a photo, put in a few aliens in there and that’s kind of where we were going with that,” Jones said.

The San Diego resident put a lot of thought and effort into his project as he’s been planning for the display since January or February. He said he got some help building the fun displays from a friend and Abnormal Beer Co. sponsored the project this year.

In previous years, Jones’ Halloween theme included Spiderman Saves Rolando, Sharknado, Release the Kraken and Sasquatch Selfie.

He said that this year, spectators still came out despite the coronavirus pandemic to indulge in some Halloween cheer. Neighbors who went to the Saturday debut of the display wore facial coverings and were cautious, however.

Greg Jones

“Everyone that comes by wears masks. Everybody is understanding of social distancing, wearing masks, and it’s usually a drive-by kind of thing,” Jones said.

Jones had one final message to share before he engaged in his Halloween festivity:

“Everybody stay COVID safe and happy Halloween to everybody. Peace out, Rolando Village.”

The “House of Rockets” Halloween display can be seen on the 4600 block of Rolando Boulevard until Halloween Day.