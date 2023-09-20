Miami

US Coast Guard seizes over six tons of cocaine worth $160 million in the Caribbean

In addition to the drug seizure, 17 suspected smugglers were apprehended and face prosecution in federal courts by the Department of Justice, officials said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

More than 12,100 pounds of cocaine with an estimated value of over $160 million that was seized by the U.S. Coast Guard was offloaded in Miami, officials said.

The drugs offloaded in Miami on Tuesday were seized during multiple operations in the international waters of the Caribbean Sea, Coast Guard officials said.

"Our team worked extremely hard, day-in and day-out, to stop illicit narcotics from reaching the United States," said Cmdr. Thomas Martin, commanding officer of USCG cutter Confidence, one of the vessels that participated in the operations. "I am honored to serve with such a proficient crew and share in their success."

This article tagged under:

MiamiU.S. Coast Guard
