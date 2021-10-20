zebras

Owner of Escaped Maryland Zebras Charged With Animal Cruelty

This comes days after one of the three zebras on the run was found dead.

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The owner of zebras that escaped in Maryland's Prince George's County in late August was charged with animal cruelty, court documents say.

Jerry Lee Holly faces three counts of animal cruelty.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This comes days after one of the three zebras on the run was found dead, caught in a snare near the enclosure where Holly's 36 other zebras are held on a farm in Upper Marlboro.

The investigating officer for the county's Department of Natural Resources wrote that he believed the zebra "should have been seen or heard while it was dying from being caught in the snare if the caretaker had attended to the zebras in the fenced enclosure."

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Minneapolis 6 hours ago

Former Minneapolis Cop Faces New Sentence in Death of 911 Caller

West Park 18 hours ago

Caught on Camera: Two Puppies Worth $4K Each Stolen From Florida Breeder in Wild Shootout

The officer said the zebra most likely died of dehydration "after a few days struggling in the trap," the documents say.

It wasn't immediately clear if Holly had a lawyer.

"...The failure to provide for the 3 at-large zebras, combined with the description of the death of the at-large zebra above, is sufficient circumstantial evidence of neglect to warrant criminal charge," the documents says.

Holly is a breeder and trader of exotic animals.

The zebras were first reported to have escaped on Aug. 31. County prosecutors say animal services told Holly that some of his zebras escaped on Aug. 26. but at the time he said "he had no plan to recapture the zebras at the time."

"These animals are being kept in the County in such manner as to disturb the peace, comfort, or health of neighbors and other residents of the County," the charging document said.

This article tagged under:

zebrasPRINCE GEORGES COUNTYJerry HOllyJerry Lee Holly
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us