South Philadelphia

U.S. Rep. Scanlon Carjacked in Philadelphia Park, Uninjured

The spokesperson said Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint at 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park.

By David Chang

Pennsylvania Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-5th District) was carjacked in South Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, her spokesperson confirmed with NBC10. 

The spokesperson said Scanlon, 62, was carjacked at gunpoint at 2:45 p.m. at FDR Park. Scanlon wasn’t hurt but the suspect got away with her car. 

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Since 2019, Scanlon has represented the 5th District which covers all of Delaware County, part of Chester County, a small portion of southern Montgomery County and a section of South Philadelphia. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiacarjackingfdr parkMary Gay Scanlon
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us