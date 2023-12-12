recall alert

Packaged sun dried tomatoes recalled for undeclared sulfites

Global Veg. Corp makes the recalled packages of “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves"

By Kyla Russell

All lots of a sun dried tomato product were recalled by the Food and Drug Administration for undeclared sulfites after they were distributed nationwide. 

New York-based Global Veg. Corp makes the recalled packages of “Aviator Sundried Tomato Halves,” which come in five-pound vacuum bags. 

The FDA said the recall was initiated after a routine sample and analysis by state inspectors revealed sulfites were distributed in packages without a label indicating their presence. 

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sulfites are “chemicals used as preservatives to slow browning and discoloration in foods and beverages.” 

Sulfites are often consumed without issue, but about 1 in 100 people experience sulfite sensitivity, which can cause serious or life-threatening reactions. 

No illnesses or reactions have been reported, the FDA said. 

Anyone that has purchased the tomatoes can return them to the store and get a full refund.

