Paramount CEO announces layoffs as cost pressures, take-private talks build

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish announced layoffs at the media company Thursday, citing a need to "operate as a leaner company and spend less."

"Our priority is to drive earnings growth. And we'll get there by growing our revenue while closely managing costs — a balance that will require every team, division and brand to be aligned," Bakish said in a memo to employees.

"Where possible, we'll look to expand our shared services model as we streamline operations. As it has over the past few years, this does mean we will continue to reduce our workforce globally," he added.

Paramount did not immediately disclose the size of the workforce reductions. It also plans to reduce international content spending, Bakish said in the memo.

The company reports quarterly earnings at the end of February and plans to elaborate on its 2024 strategy then.

The cuts come as a range of companies in the media industry and beyond announce layoffs while they push to trim costs.

They also come as David Ellison's Skydance Media explores a deal to take Paramount private, CNBC reported Wednesday.

