Parents of Former Xologirl Cry Out for Justice Two Years After Her Death

This Saturday marks two years that a driver took the life of a young Hispanic woman on her way to work in Otay Mesa, and her relatives have not stopped trying to get justice.

On March 5, just before 9:15 a.m., Brescia Ayon was walking southbound in the marked crosswalk along the 8100 block of Otay Mesa Road, at the intersection of Otay Mesa Center. A silver-colored Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on the 8200 block of Otay Mesa Road. Police said the driver of the Nissan did not stop at a red light and hit Ayon as she was in the crosswalk.

Ayon who was a cheerleader for the Xolos died while friends, colleagues, and even her mother arrived at the scene; the driver fled.

While the driver remains at large, Ayon's family says it has been 729 days since the ordeal.

"I'm fed up, tired, everything I've put up with to try to be strong," said Wendy Arellano, Ayon's mother, steps from where her daughter died at just 21.

Police believe the suspect's car has extensive passenger-side damage.

"I'm sick of there being no justice, I'm tired of going on with my life without my daughter. I need it a lot, not just my family," Arellano said.

"Not only did she die there, but a part of me also died too," says Ayon's father Ricardo Ayon.

The San Diego Police Department confirmed that the case is still active.

If anyone has information about the case, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-580-8477

On Saturday, March 5, the family plans to meet at 2 p.m. at the place where the young woman lost her life and ask for justice, hoping that someone who has information about the person responsible will come to light, and this family will begin to heal their ordeal.

This story was originally reported by NBC 7's sister station, Telemundo 20. To read the article, click here.