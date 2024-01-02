Party like it's 1996. Why your 2024 calendar is a massive '90s throwback

There's no better time to bring out your old Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar from 1996 than right now.

That's because 2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it.

Just found out the dates for 2024 match up with 1996 so I can use this old Blockbuster Video calendar again. pic.twitter.com/CSzmMSCGw0 — Jackson Boren (@JacksonBoren) December 22, 2023

1996 Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar back cover (for those who are trying to remember) pic.twitter.com/FIanA6aOD9 — Monitor Earthprime (@MEarthprime) December 20, 2023

The year 2024 began on a Monday, just like 1996. Both are leap years, making this calendar matchup particularly interesting.

Just like 1996, 2024 is an Olympic year and a presidential election year.

But 1996 won't be the only calendar to match 2024, according to Time and Date.

Others include: 1940, 1968, 2052, 2080, 2120.

A leap year occurs when one day is added to the calendar every four years.