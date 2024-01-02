trending news

Party like it's 1996. Why your 2024 calendar is a massive '90s throwback

2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it

By Alexandria Fisher

There's no better time to bring out your old Jonathan Taylor Thomas calendar from 1996 than right now.

That's because 2024's calendar lines up perfectly with 1996 -- and the internet is loving it.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

The year 2024 began on a Monday, just like 1996. Both are leap years, making this calendar matchup particularly interesting.

Just like 1996, 2024 is an Olympic year and a presidential election year.

But 1996 won't be the only calendar to match 2024, according to Time and Date.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

sports 36 mins ago

Littler, 16, reaches final of World Darts Championship in one of the sport's most unlikely stories

Jeffrey Epstein 47 mins ago

Names in Jeffrey Epstein court documents to be unsealed in New York on Wednesday

Others include: 1940, 1968, 2052, 2080, 2120.

A leap year occurs when one day is added to the calendar every four years.

This article tagged under:

trending news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us