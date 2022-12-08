Paws-itively Cute: 3 San Diego Dogs to Be Featured in Puppy Bowl XIX

It’s almost that time of the year again when tenacious athletes toss some pigskin across the football field in the name of sport and honor to win a coveted trophy. Animal Planet’s annual Puppy Bowl is gearing up for its 19th year on television and three San Diego puppies will be among the dozens of pups on the lineup.

Puppy Bowl XIX will feature 122 puppies in next year’s program. Of those pups, two will be representing the Helen Woodward Animal Center and one will be from the San Diego Humane Society as they promote cuteness, team spirit and above all else, animal adoptions.

From the Helen Woodward Animal Center comes Carlos and Crocket, and from the San Diego Humane Society comes Erin. These spunky and charming puppies are ready for their television debut and to paws-itively represent all shelter animals.

"We are thrilled that a puppy from San Diego Humane Society was cast in the upcoming Puppy Bowl! We can’t wait to see our adorable terrier mix Erin on the big stage," the San Diego Humane Society said in a statement. "Having shelter dogs highlighted on a national program is incredibly valuable. Just like Erin, all adoptable pets deserve a second chance. Erin came to San Diego Humane Society as a stray, at just 10 weeks. She was found by a good Samaritan in San Diego’s Talmadge neighborhood all by herself, without a collar or a microchip."

All three puppies will be teammates on Team Fluff, who will compete against Team Ruff for the “Lombarky” trophy.

The tail-wagging TV program will return on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. Viewers can tune in on Animal Planet or stream the event on discovery+.

If you are interested in adopting a pet, you can see the available animals at the Helen Woodward Animal Center and San Diego Humane Society's respective websites.