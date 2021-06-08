Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam

Pearl Harbor Gates Locked During Possible Security Incident

HONOLULU, HI - DECEMBER 04: The view of the Nimitz Gate sign at the entrance to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on December 4, 2019 in Honolulu,
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

A “potential security incident” at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam has prompted the base's gates to be closed, the U.S. military said Tuesday.

The base did not elaborate on the nature of the incident. Everyone on the base is being told to shelter in place.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The base said in a news release that tours to the USS Arizona Memorial have been suspended for now. It's directing vehicles to limit their travel on roadways and to yield to emergency vehicles.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Congress 2 hours ago

Biden Seeks New Coalition for Infrastructure Bill as Talks With Key GOP Senators Fall Apart

China 19 mins ago

Senate Passes Bill to Boost US Tech Industry, Counter Rivals

The military said an investigation is ongoing.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-HickamUS Military
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us