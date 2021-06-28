Pelosi Introduces Bill Setting Framework for Jan. 6th Commission

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a bill to establish a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that's heavily weighted toward Democrats after Senate Republicans scuttled a bipartisan deal last month.

"The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement after the bill was introduced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen," she said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

In a 54-35 vote on Friday, Senate Republicans blocked a measure which would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building that left five dead and nearly 150 officers injured.