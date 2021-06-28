Capitol Riot

Pelosi Introduces Bill Setting Framework for Jan. 6th Commission

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history," Pelosi said

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday introduced a bill to establish a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol that's heavily weighted toward Democrats after Senate Republicans scuttled a bipartisan deal last month.

"The Select Committee will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack and report recommendations for preventing any future assault," Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement after the bill was introduced.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

“January 6th was one of the darkest days in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of that day and ensure such an attack cannot again happen," she said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Miami-Dade County 14 hours ago

Crews Spend 5th Day Searching for Survivors at Surfside Collapse Site as Death Toll Reaches 11

Middle East 6 hours ago

Biden Tells Israel President He Won't Tolerate Nuclear Iran

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

In a 54-35 vote on Friday, Senate Republicans blocked a measure which would create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol Building that left five dead and nearly 150 officers injured.

This article tagged under:

Capitol RiotDonald TrumpNancy Pelosi
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us