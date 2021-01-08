Trump administration

Pelosi Tells Caucus She's Been Told There are Safeguards for Trump and Nuclear Codes

Pelosi said in a statement earlier Friday to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions"

Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call, Inc a través de Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on a Democratic Caucus call Friday afternoon that she's been assured there are safeguards in place between President Donald Trump and any military actions or a nuclear strike, a source told NBC News.

In an earlier written statement, Pelosi said she had spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating military actions or a nuclear strike.

Pelosi said in a statement to colleagues that she spoke with Gen. Mark Milley “to discuss available precautions for preventing an unstable president from initiating military hostilities or accessing the launch codes and ordering a nuclear strike.”

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 6 hours ago

Latest Updates: Man Who Posed at Pelosi's Desk Arrested; Laptops Stolen During Capitol Riots

6 hours ago

$50K Reward in Search for Person Seen Placing Pipe Bombs Outside RNC, DNC HQs

She said, the situation of “this unhinged President could not be more dangerous.”

Pelosi is meeting with the House Democratic caucus Friday to consider impeachment proceedings against the president.

She and Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer have called on Vice President Mike Pence and the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to to force Trump from office. It’s a process for removing the president and installing the vice president to take over.

Trump is set to leave Jan. 20 when Democrat Joe Biden is to be inaugurated.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Trump administrationNancy PelosiJoint Chiefs of Staff
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us