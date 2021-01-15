Pelosi Tasks Retired Lt. Gen. Honoré With Leading Review of Capitol Security

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., announced Friday that she has tasked retired Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré with leading a review of the U.S. Capitol’s security in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Pelosi expressed gratitude to the Capitol Police and the National Guard for their presence “to protect our democracy,” and said there must now be an investigation into the security failures last week.

Honoré is best known for his role as commander of the task force that was in charge of the U.S. military response to Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.