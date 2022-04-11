Pennsylvania Girl, 3, Dies After Current Carries Her Over NC Waterfall: Officials

The toddler was identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania

Whitewater Falls
recreation.gov

A 3-year-old girl died after falling down a waterfall Sunday evening in North Carolina, according to authorities. 

The toddler, identified as Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, Pennsylvania, was visiting Whitewater Falls with her family when she was swept away in the water at the top of the falls and the current pushed her over the falls, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. 

The Jackson County Emergency Management 911 Center received a call about the child at 5:50 p.m. Sunday and emergency responders from multiple counties responded to the scene and attempted to locate the child. 

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us