Pentagon Report Warns of Threat From White Supremacists Inside the Military

A small number of extremists within the ranks carry the potential to carry out “high-impact” actions, the report says

Military personnel prepare for the opening of a mass Covid-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York, on February 24, 2021.
Getty Images

A Defense Department report highlights disturbing examples of white supremacy inside the military, calling for changes in how the department screens recruits for possible ties to domestic extremism.

The report, which the Trump administration drafted last year before the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, was sent to Congress in October, but it has not been made public until now.

The report, which was first obtained by Roll Call, does not estimate the number of white supremacists in the military, although it says the number is low in a force of more than 2 million active-duty members and reservists.

But it warns that even a small number of extremists poses a threat to national security and to the cohesion of the armed forces, citing murders, foiled terrorist plots and other incidents linked to white supremacists in the ranks over the past decade/

