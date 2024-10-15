92 people still missing in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene, governor says

At least 92 people are still unaccounted for in North Carolina as first responders continue to sort through the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, weeks after the storm devastated the western part of the state.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update at a Tuesday press conference alongside officials from the state's emergency management, the National Guard, the public safety department, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The state’s National Guard continues to do search and rescue work, Cooper said.

"I want to caution that this is not a definitive count, because the task force is continuing its work," Cooper said. "The number will continue to fluctuate as more reports come in and others are resolved."

A destroyed building in Bat Cave, N.C., on Oct. 8. (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

There have been at least 118 deaths in North Carolina related to Hurricane Helene, accounting for nearly half of the 243 killed by the storm across multiple states. The storm made landfall Sept. 26 on the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 storm, then churned its way through the Southeast over the coming days.

An historic level of rain and wind hit the unprepared mountainous area, which is further inland and not often exposed to such weather events. Roads destroyed by flooding and landslides left entire cities and towns completely isolated from outside aid for days.

And a wave of misinformation has been spread online regarding disaster relief, making aid efforts more difficult and putting federal responders in danger, as reports that armed militias and others have threatened workers.

Cooper said that the response to Helene has been strong, but the "persistent and dangerous flow of misinformation" can not only lead to threats and intimidation, but also "breeds confusion and demoralizes storm survivors and response workers alike."

He also urged people who are participating in the spread of misinformation to stop. Cooper said the safety of response teams is a top priority.

"I have directed the Department of Public Safety to coordinate law enforcement assistance for FEMA and other responders who need it to help ensure their safety and security so people can keep getting the help that they desperately need," Cooper said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell echoed Cooper's call to stop the spread of misinformation regarding the agency and the response to recent natural disasters.

"Frankly, it's heartbreaking to see words or active acts of hatred toward anyone, let alone federal responders who are here to help people in this critical time," Criswell said.

She added that FEMA made temporary operational changes to ensure the safety of its employees against threats, but canvassing efforts resumed on Monday.

"We have over 2,000 people from the federal family in North Carolina, and misinformation will not deter us from our mission of helping people. Period," Criswell said.

