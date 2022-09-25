A sandwich of sorts with gooey marshmallows and melting chocolate surrounded by graham crackers, s'mores may be best known as a fall treat. But the campfire staple is now taking on a different form, thanks to Pepsi.

This past week, on the last day of summer, the beverage company unveiled its S'Mores Collection, which consists of three beverages, each with a distinct flavor resembling a key part of the fall treat, according to a news release.

The first, Toasty Marshmallow, uses a marshmallow base, followed by layers of toasted notes to mimic a "light fireside flavor," the company said. The second option, Graham Cracker, is infused with notes of honey and cinnamon to "achieve the perfect balance graham cracker flavor profile," according to Pepsi.

And what is s'mores without chocolate?

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The final flavor, Chocolate, contains dominate notes of cocoa, with slight hints of vanilla to create "extra creamy sweetness, mimicking a slightly melted chocolate flavor."

Only offered in individual 7.5 ounce Pepsi mini cans, the drinks allow customers to construct their own s'mores the way they choose, by pouring the amount of each drink they feel is right.

Instead of coming up with their own concoctions, those who may be less adventurous can follow the suggested recipes created by Pepsi: