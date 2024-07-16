Science

Perseid meteor shower, one of the most dramatic of the year, is underway

The annual event typically produces bright meteors at a high hourly rate. It began on Sunday and will last through late August.

By Denise Chow | NBC News

A meteor streaks across the sky during the Perseid meteor shower.
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

One of the best meteor showers of the year is underway, offering a chance to see shooting stars in the summer night sky.

The annual Perseid meteor shower kicked off Sunday and will last through late August. This year’s shower will peak the night of Aug. 12, into early morning on Aug. 13.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Perseid meteor shower is typically one of the most dramatic because it produces bright meteors at a high hourly rate. At the shower's peak, skywatchers could see as many as 100 per hour from dark locations (weather permitting).

The shower’s timing during summer in the Northern Hemisphere makes it a popular event because the skywatching can be enjoyed in warm conditions.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Meteors are often called “shooting stars,” but the celestial display comes from small bits of debris in space that burn up in Earth’s atmosphere.

The Perseid meteor shower occurs when Earth passes through a cloud of dust particles and leftover debris from a comet known as 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which was discovered in 1862. The streaks of light are created as the pieces hit the atmosphere and vaporize, leaving behind bright trails as they disintegrate.

The Perseids get their name because the shooting stars appear to stream from a point in the sky where the constellation of Perseus is located, according to NASA. The constellation rises in the northeast, but meteors should be visible all over the sky if conditions are clear.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump 3 hours ago

Police warned Secret Service of a suspicious person at Trump rally before gunman opened fire, source says

Decision 2024 5 hours ago

Trump attends Republican convention with bandage covering his right ear after assassination attempt

In the Northern Hemisphere, the best times to view the Perseids will be from around midnight until dawn, after the moon sets.

For prime viewing, observers should pick a dark and unobstructed spot away from city lights or other light pollution.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Science
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us