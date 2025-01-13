New Jersey

Person with assault rifles attached to car shot in New Jersey: Law enforcement official

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in Stanhope, New Jersey.

By NBC New York Staff

Chopper 4 | NBC New York

A person armed with multiple assault rifles — including some attached to a car — was shot in New Jersey, according to a senior law enforcement official.

A red sedan that appeared to have several assault rifles attached to it could be seen in a wooded area of Stanhope, video from NBC New York's Chopper 4 showed. A large response by Byram Township Police was at the scene, as well.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The senior law enforcement officials said a person got out of the car with a firearm, and police opened fire. The person was shot in the neck and rushed to a nearby hospital. It was not immediately clear whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted or it came as a result of police gunfire.

No further information was immediately available. The Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office was leading the investigation, according to the state attorney general’s office.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us