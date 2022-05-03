Climber Detained After Reaching Top of San Francisco's Salesforce Tower

A climber who scaled the 61-floor Salesforce Tower in San Francisco without any ropes Tuesday morning was met by authorities as he reached the top of the skyscraper.

Police said citizens flagged down officers at about 9:21 a.m. to inform them someone was climbing the 1,070-foot tower, the tallest in the city. The climber continued to scale the building and eventually reached the top at about 10:50 a.m.

Authorities waiting on the roof appeared to handcuff the climber immediately before escorting him into the building.

Sam Dewitt joins NBC Bay Area to discuss witnessing a person climbing the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Witness Sam Dewitt said he came out of his office across the street from the tower, looked up and spotted the climber about 10 floors from the top.

"Seemed like he scaled a pretty tall building in pretty short order," Dewitt said.

It wasn't immediately clear why the climber scaled the tower.

San Francisco police Officer Robert Rueca said authorities needed to speak with the climber to determine a motive.

SFPD Public Information Officer Robert Rueca joins NBC Bay Area to discuss a person climbing the Salesforce Tower.