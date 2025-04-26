The late Pope Francis was known as “the people’s pope.” But for Rob Forney, he was more than that. He was the reason why he met the love of his life, Marie.

“He was my wingman that day,” Rob told NBC10. “The pope was my wingman.”

Rob and Marie were among the thousands of people to hear the pontiff deliver a sermon about love during his trip to Philadelphia for the World Meeting of Families back on Sept. 27, 2015. Rob was a graduate student at the time who had traveled up from Tennessee with a group of his friends to see Pope Francis. He found himself standing in a security line at 20th and Cherry streets, right next to Marie.

“I had this butterfly hair clip,” Marie said. “And behind me I hear someone say, who is his friend, ‘I like your hairclip.’”

It was that ice breaker that turned out to be a Christ-centered connection between Marie and Rob that lasted for hours.

“I was just like kind of on like a Jesus high that day,” Marie said. “It was time to go our separate ways. I was thinking in my head if he went to kiss me, I would have kissed him.”

Rob made sure they stayed in touch.

“I just ironically, ha ha ha, packed a few business cards,” Rob said. “In like a business card protector and stuff like that. And I went, ‘you never know.’”

Rob and Marie became regular prayer partners and then long-distance best friends on Skype.

“Pretty much every day I remember like the Thanksgiving after that we were talking until like 5 in the morning,” Marie said.

By December 2015, Marie was planning to attend Rob’s graduation.

“And as I was booking the tickets. I like texted my one friend. I’m like, ‘I’m going to marry this boy.’ Like I just started crying.”

Marie was right. Rob eventually moved to Philadelphia, and the rest is history.

Nearly a decade later, Pope Francis’ death is a reminder of the birth of their family. They named their daughter Clare after Saint Clare of Assisi, Pope Francis’ cohort. They also named their dog Frankie after the pope himself.

“Without him coming to Philadelphia, both of our lives would have been vastly different,” Rob said. “We would have never met. We wouldn’t have our daughter and our life would just be different.”