Philly Rapper PnB Rock Shot, Killed at Los Angeles Restaurant

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was shot and killed while dining at a Los Angeles restaurant Monday.

PnB Rock’s label, Atlantic Records, confirmed his death Tuesday morning, calling it a “senseless loss” in a post on Instagram. The statement was confirmed by a representative for the rapper.

"PnB Rock was more than an artist. To many, Rakim Allen was a great friend. He was also a wonderful father to two beautiful little girls," the record label wrote in a tribute to the artist. "This news is heavy on our hearts and we are all hurting over this senseless loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time."

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed a robbery and shooting investigation was underway at Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles, a popular Inglewood restaurant, after the crime was reported at 1:23 p.m. TMZ, the Los Angeles Times and other publications identified the victim as PnB Rock, though the LAPD would not confirm his identity until family could be notified.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The coroner's office has not released details about the investigation.

Officer Jeff Lee, an LAPD spokesperson, said the suspect brandished a gun and demanded items from the victim. A verbal exchange ended when the suspect opened fire, striking the rapper multiple times.

The suspect took some items from the victim and fled in a car that had been waiting in the parking lot, Lee said. No one else was injured in the shooting and the 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Hours before, Rakim Hasheem Allen -- better known by his stage name PnB Rock -- posted a video showing his girlfriend on his Twitter account.

PnB Rock released his debut single in 2014, which he wrote while incarcerated, and signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. He was featured on Ed Sheeran's 2019 song "Cross Me." In 2020, PnB Rock released "Ordinary" which featured late rapper Pop Smoke, who was slain during a robbery of a Hollywood Hills home Feb. 19.

In an Instagram post, Sheeran was heartbroken by the news of PnB Rock's death. "Such a talent, was an pleasure to work on Cross Me with him," Sheeran wrote.

From politicians to fellow musicians, tributes poured in for the rapper known for the hit "Selfish." New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy was among those paying tribute.

Saddened by the passing of rapper PnB Rock, who died earlier today due to a senseless act of gun violence.



PnB Rock was a star in the industry. Sending our condolences to his friends and family during this time. pic.twitter.com/KfB6mvzOMN — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) September 13, 2022

In an interview recorded in December 2018 and published in January 2019, PnB Rock talked to NBC10 about growing up in Philadelphia and his performance at the newly renovated Met music venue on North Broad Street. He was the first hip-hop artist to perform at the venue.

In an interview recorded in December 2018, Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock talks about growing up in the city and his new album ahead of his performance at the newly-renovated Met along N. Broad Street. He was the first hip-hop artist to perform at the venue.

The Fillmore in Philadelphia and the Met had messages that said "RIP PnB Rock" on the marquees overnight.

PnB Rock also headlined Philadelphia's first "Stop the Violence" concert at the TLA on South Street in August of 2016.

Rest well! @PnBRock He moved to L.A. to chill and get away from his environment, and to enjoy and pursue his Music Career. When I met him at a “Stop the Violence Rally” at Audenreid H.S. he was a very respectful young man. Sad loss for our City. #peacenotguns 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🕊🕊🕊 pic.twitter.com/SAhBne79yt — Kenyatta Johnson (@CouncilmemberKJ) September 13, 2022

Roscoe's, the restaurant where the shooting took place, sent condolences in an Instagram post. "Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers go to the Allen family at this difficult time."

PnB Rock shared a daughter with Instagram model Stephanie Sibounheuang. He has another daughter from a previous relationship.

Roscoe's has been a Los Angeles mainstay for decades. The soul food chain was founded in 1975 in Hollywood and has been frequented by celebrities like Stevie Wonder, Natalie Cole, Snoop Dogg and even President Barack Obama.