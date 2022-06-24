Photos: America Reacts After Roe v. Wade is Overturned

The Supreme Court's conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday ending a decision that had been in place for nearly 50 years. The outcome is expected to lead to abortions being banned in roughly half of the country.
Americans, who were already protesting the possibility of Roe v. Wade's overturning after a leak of a draft opinion, have already taken to the streets – both those who are against and for abortion rights. Follow the story with NBC here.
Anti-abortion demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, June 24, 2022. A deeply divided Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision and wiped out the constitutional right to abortion, issuing a historic ruling likely to render the procedure largely illegal in half the country.
Pro-abortion rights protesters react as the Dobbs v Jackson Womens Health Organization decision overturning Roe v Wade is handed down at the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Anti-abortion demonstrators outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Pro-abortion demonstrators gather outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.
Abortion rights demonstrator reacts outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, June 24, 2022.
Anti-abortion supporters hug outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022. The US Supreme Court on Friday ended the right to abortion in a seismic ruling that shreds half a century of constitutional protections on one of the most divisive and bitterly fought issues in American political life.
Pro-abortion supporters react outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.
Anti-abortion rights and abortion rights demonstrators hold signs outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., US, on Friday, June 24, 2022.
An abortion-rights protester sheds tears following Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Anti-abortion campaigners celebrate outside the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 24, 2022.
Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
An abortion-rights activist wears tape reading “second class citizen” on their mouth as they protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
Abortion rights activists gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.
People celebrate outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Washington.
Anti-abortion activists Maggie Donica, 21, right, and Grace Rykaczewski, 21, left, pray following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, federally protected right to abortion, in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022.