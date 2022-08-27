Photos: Clear the Shelters Main Adoption Event at the San Diego Humane Society

By NBC 7 Staff

Clear the Shelters’ main adoption event returned to San Diego County on Saturday! At participating animal shelters, adoption fees were waived for this day.

Hundreds of animals have already been adopted in the region since the campaign began on Aug. 1 and those good times will continue to roll through the end of the month.

NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 was at the San Diego Humane Society’s San Diego campus.

Check out some of the photos of the event below:

13 photos
1/13
NBC 7's meteorologist Dagmar Midcap with some cute cats that are up for adoption
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
6/13
Meet #Lady! She’s guaranteed to steal your heart. She’s instantly warm and loves kisses! She’s been at the Gaines Street shelter for entirely too long— a volunteer even dubbed her as a favorite!! Oh, and she has blue AND green eyes!
7/13
The San Diego Humane Society also made free animal tags for those taking home some furry friends!
8/13
These were some of the options for tags that were available for families
9/13
10/13
11/13
Lucky families taking home their newly adopted cat!
12/13
Another person taking home their forever friend!
13/13
More lucky families get to take home a doggie friend!

