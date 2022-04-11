Photos: Dozens Rally in Support of Johnny Depp Amid Libel Case

Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser.

Outside the Fairfax courthouse, more than a dozen women waved signs saying "Justice for Johnny" or "Wish He Never Heard." Others waved pirate flags, referencing Depp's signature role in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies.

Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in which Heard refers to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.” The article doesn't mention Depp by name, but he says it clearly refers to allegations Heard made in other forums that she suffered physical abuse at his hands. Depp denies the accusations.

The trial is expected to last more than a month.

This article tagged under:

Johnny DeppVirginiaAmber HeardFairfax CountyLibel Case

