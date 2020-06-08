Photos: New White House Fence Becomes Backdrop for Protest Art

After the White House erected a security fence in the aftermath of protests against police brutality, people used the fortification to post remembrances of George Floyd, call for police reform and share other messages about racial inequality.
10 photos
1/10
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
A demonstrator walks by the White House’s recently erected security fence now turned into a memorial against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, during a peaceful protest on June 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
2/10
Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto
Black Lives Matter signs is placed on the fence surrounding the White House during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, D.C. June 7, 2020.
3/10
Jose Luis Magana/AFP
Crosses with the names of people killed by police are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House, during ongoing protests against police brutality and racism, on June 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
4/10
Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images
Crosses and drawings of victims of police violence and racism are hung on a fence at Lafayette Square near the White House, during ongoing protests against police brutality and racism, on June 7, 2020. in Washington, D.C.
5/10
Photo by Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto via Getty Images
Signs are placed on the fence surrounding the White House during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, D.C., June 7, 2020.
6/10
Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images
Balloons and a drawing for Breonna Taylor who would have turned 27, but was killed by police officers, hangs at the fence of Lafayette Square near the White House, to protest police brutality and racism, on June 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
7/10
Jose Luis Magana/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters hold up signs near the White House’s recently erected security fence now turned into a memorial against police brutality and the death of George Floyd, during a peaceful protest on June 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
8/10
Aurora Samperio/NurPhoto
Signs are placed on the fence surrounding the White House during a rally against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd in Washington, D.C. June 7, 2020.
9/10
Samuel Corum/Getty Images
A man walks past posters left on the fence that is preventing protestors from getting into Lafayette Park across the street from the White House during demonstrations over the death of George Floyd on June 7, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
10/10
Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Signs left by demonstrators are taped to the perimeter fencing outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Sunday, June 7, 2020.