animals

Photos Show Exotic Cat Recovering After Testing Positive for Cocaine

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds.

By NBC NewsChannel

NBC Universal, Inc.

An exotic cat is recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo weeks after it was found wandering an Ohio neighborhood and testing positive for cocaine.

The African native serval cat was spotted in a tree back in January in Oakley, Ohio after neighbors reported a "leopard" running loose in the streets. Officials were able to catch it and take it to Cincinnati Animal Care. The cat did suffer a broken leg during the capture.

A serval cat is an African native exotic feline that can weigh up to 39 pounds.

"Our initial thought was the cat was a hybrid F1 Savannah, which is legal to own in Ohio, but our expert was pretty certain Amiry was a serval, which are illegal to own," CAC community engagement manager Ray Anderson said, according to NBC affiliate WLWT.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Although it is illegal to keep servals as pets in Ohio, it is allowed neighboring Kentucky and Indiana, according to WLWT.

A serval cat named Amiry was found wandering around an Ohio neighborhood with cocaine in its system back in January. He is now recovering at the Cincinnati Zoo.
Photo: Cincinnati Animal Care

The cat, named 'Amiry,' tested positive for cocaine and was taken to the zoo for care and supervision.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Crime and Courts 30 mins ago

6-Year-Old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Won't Face Charges, Prosecutor Says

Costco 42 mins ago

Some Costco Customers Say They've Noticed a ‘Chemical Flavor' in the Store's Rotisserie Chicken

Authorities said Amiry's owner assisted during the investigation and it isn't pressing any charges at this time.

It is still unclear how the cat consumed the drug.

This article tagged under:

animalswildlifeCats
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us