Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California

Photos from the site of a plane crash on Monday that left two dead after a Cessna 340 crashed near Santana High School in Santee, California, and destroyed two homes.

10 photos
1/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
2/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
3/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
4/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
5/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in a neighborhood Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
6/10
AP Photo/Gregory Bull
Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
7/10
SkyRanger 7
Firefighters on the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
8/10
Artie Ojeda
A house burning after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
9/10
SkyRanger 7
An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.
10/10
Debris at the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaPlane crashSantee

More Photo Galleries

Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights
Mammoth to Open in November, But It Could Be Sooner After Snowfall
Mammoth to Open in November, But It Could Be Sooner After Snowfall
Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit
Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit
Peek Inside Haunt O'Ween LA, the Open-Air ‘Spooktacular'
Peek Inside Haunt O'Ween LA, the Open-Air ‘Spooktacular'
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us