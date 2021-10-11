Photos: Small Plane Crashes in Santee, California Published 19 mins ago Photos from the site of a plane crash on Monday that left two dead after a Cessna 340 crashed near Santana High School in Santee, California, and destroyed two homes. 10 photos 1/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 2/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 3/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull A fire official looks over the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 4/10 SkyRanger 7 An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 5/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull People watch emergency crews from the roof of a home at the scene of a plane crash in a neighborhood Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 6/10 AP Photo/Gregory Bull Fire crews work the scene of a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 7/10 SkyRanger 7 Firefighters on the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 8/10 Artie Ojeda A house burning after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 9/10 SkyRanger 7 An aerial view of the homes destroyed after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. 10/10 Debris at the scene after a small plane crash, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, in Santee, Calif. This article tagged under: CaliforniaPlane crashSantee More Photo Galleries Enjoy Fall Family Fun Times, Without the Frights Mammoth to Open in November, But It Could Be Sooner After Snowfall Make Maximum Warp for This Huge New ‘Star Trek' Exhibit Peek Inside Haunt O'Ween LA, the Open-Air ‘Spooktacular'