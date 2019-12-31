Pictures From 2020 New Year’s Eve Celebrations Across the World Published 1 hour ago Published 1 hour ago Here are photos of New Year's Eve fireworks events and celebrations around the globe, as revelers welcome a new decade in 2020. 7 photos 1/7 Fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Sydney Harbour Bridge on Sydney Harbour during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (Dean Lewins/AAP Image via AP) 2/7 Dave Rowland Crowds watch the fireworks from the SkyTower during Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations on Jan. 1, 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Dave Rowland/Getty Images) 3/7 Steve Thomson Fireworks are seen exploding from Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour and Sky Tower during the Auckland New Year’s Eve celebrations for 2020 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Steve Thomson/Getty Images for ATEED) 4/7 Crowds watch a fireworks display during New Year’s Eve celebrations in Brisbane, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. 5/7 An Indian student gets her face painted during an event to welcome the New Year in Ahmadabad, India, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) 6/7 A woman prays in front of lanterns to welcome in the upcoming New Year at the Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) 7/7 A woman hangs a paper note bearing her New Year wishes to a wire at Jogyesa Buddhist temple in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) This article tagged under: New Year's Evefireworks2020 0 More Photo Galleries This Tour Takes You Along the Rose Parade’s ‘First Leg’ Photos: Winter Storm Scenes From Around Southern California Santa Stops by Midnight Mission, Preparations Underway for Christmas Brunch Big Bear’s Super-Snowy Christmas Week