Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine. Shortly after, Russia launched a barrage of air and missile strikes and Ukrainian officials said that Russian troops have rolled into the country from the north, east and south.
Damaged radar, a vehicle and equipment are seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Smoke rises from an air defense base in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at a Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
A woman walks past the debris in the aftermath of Russian shelling, in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
A man stands in front of a Russian Ka-52 helicopter gunship that is seen in a field after a forced landing outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
People stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
This photograph taken on Feb. 24, 2022, shows smoke rising near the town of Hostomel and the Antonov Airport, in northwest Kyiv.
Smoke and flame rise from the debris of a private house in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
This photo shows a view of the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
Police officers inspect an area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.
An explosion is seen in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.
Smoke is seen on the horizon in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine, on Feb. 24, 2022.