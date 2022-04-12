Pictures: Multiple People Hurt in Brooklyn Subway Shooting

By Nina Lin

At least 10 people were shot, with 6 more hurt, at a Brooklyn subway station during the height of morning rush hour.

Authorities say the shooter, a man in a gas mask and orange construction mask, opened fire at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station around 8:30 a.m. on April 12. The suspect is currently still on the run.

6 photos
1/6
NBC New York
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.
2/6
Derek French
Injured subway riders seen on the platform of the 36th Street station in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood in New York, April 12, 2022. At least five people have been shot by a man in a gas mask and orange construction vest, according to the NYPD.
3/6
NBC New York
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.
4/6
NBC New York
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.
5/6
NBC New York
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.
6/6
NBC New York
Police and first responders swarm the Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park in New York, after multiple people were shot or hurt at the height of morning rush hour, April 12, 2022.

