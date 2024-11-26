Federal Aviation Administration

Pilot known for animal rescue flights dies, along with one dog, in Catskills plane crash

A propeller-driven Mooney M20J went down early Sunday evening in a remote town in the Catskill Mountains, authorities said. Two other dogs survived.

By Dennis Romero | NBC News

WRC file

A pilot known for transporting rescued dogs to shelter and care facilities died alongside a canine in a plane crash in New York state's Catskill Mountains on Sunday, authorities said.

The deceased was identified Monday as Seuk Kim, 49, of Springfield, Virginia. Kim was known for flying dogs in need of shelter and care to accepting facilities, as he did earlier this year with a canine rescued from a shipping container in Houston.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Green County Sheriff Peter Kusminsky told The Associated Press the flight was associated with a nonprofit that enlists volunteer pilots to transport rescued animals to shelter, placement and care facilities.

First responders — including sheriff's deputies, state forest rangers, state police and local firefighters — descended on the crash site in the town of Windham, New York, in the Catskills, following the 6:10 p.m. crash on Sunday, the Green County Sheriff's Office said in a series of statements.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

A brief statement from the Federal Aviation Administration said the crash site discovery was made in Catskill State Park.

First responders found the downed plane, Kim's body, that of a deceased dog, and one animal survivor: a Labrador mix suffering from two broken legs, the sheriff's office said. A third dog was missing, it said.

The injured dog was taken by the Hyer Ground Rescue nonprofit to the a veterinary hospital, the sheriff's office said. The missing dog was found and taken by Hyer Ground and Partners for Animal Welfare to an animal care facility, it said.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Menendez Brothers 5 hours ago

Menendez brothers feeling ‘more than optimistic' after Monday's court hearing

Retail 6 hours ago

Walmart becomes latest – and biggest – company to roll back its DEI policies

An autopsy will be conducted on Kim's body, the sheriff's office said.

He was flying a Mooney M20J, a propeller-driven four-seat aircraft, from Maryland to Albany, New York, the office said. Albany is roughly 50 miles north-northeast of the crash site.

The National Weather Service reported light rain and a temperature of 39 degrees shortly before the crash, though it's not yet clear if weather had anything to do with the incident. Kusminsky told the AP there was a foot of snow on the ground where the plane was discovered.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Federal Aviation Administration
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us