Pilot Rescued After Small Plane Crashes Into Icy Maryland Creek

A pilot was rescued after a small plane crashed into an icy creek in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, on Monday morning.

Rescue personnel were dispatched to reports of a small plane crash near Lee Airport in Edgewater, Maryland, at about 10:30 a.m., according to a Maryland State Police release. The incident was first reported by @ArundelNews.

The pilot, identified as Steve Couchman, 71, of Frederick, Maryland, was the only person on the Piper Cherokee single-engine plane, police said. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by first responders, Maryland State Police said.

The initial police investigation revealed that moments after the plane took off from Lee Airport the engine sputtered. People in the area said they heard the plane sputter before it crashed into Beards Creek in Riva, Maryland.

A witness said the plane got lower before it crashed into the ice. She said that several people in kayaks came to help the pilot.

Two of the kayakers were civilians and another was an on-duty Anne Arundel County officer, according to police. While the plane was sinking, the pilot exited the plane and stood on the wing. He was able to hang on to one of the kayaks until first responders came by boat, according to police.

None of the kayakers were injured during the incident. It was initially reported that one of them was being treated for injuries.

The pilot of a small plane crashed into the ice on Beards Creek this morning in Riva, Maryland. Neighbors grabbed kayaks and were able to glide across the ice and pull him to safety before the plane went under. More to come. ⁦@nbcwashington⁩ pic.twitter.com/KF4Eekd5zh — Paul Wagner (@paulcwagner) December 26, 2022

"He looked okay, yeah, when he was rescued, he was brought back to these docks over here, he was able to stand up and walk, he was having some assistance walking, but he appeared to be very good considering what just happened," the witness said.

In a Ring camera video obtained by News4, the pilot can be heard screaming for help, while nearby neighbors yell back that they are calling 911.

After the crash, the plane's wheels could be seen sticking out of the ice water in the creek.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more information.