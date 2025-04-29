The owner of a Pittsburgh pet mortuary faces charges after allegedly victimizing thousands of grieving customers by carelessly dumping their deceased four-legged loved ones into landfills and giving them ashes of other animals, authorities said Monday.

Patrick Roy Vereb, the 70-year-old owner of Vereb Funeral Home and Eternity Pet Memorial, was charged with deceptive business practices and theft by deception "for failing to provide these promised services, and failing to return the proper ashes to their rightful pet owners," Pennsylvania state prosecutors said.

Vereb's "abhorrent conduct regarding his treatment of thousands of pets" led prosecutors to set up a portal on the front page of the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office website looking for more possible victims, said AG Dave Sunday Jr.

"I know that this may be upsetting to hear," Sunday said, "but I feel it's important that we notify the community and the many victims, between 2021 and 2024 Mr. Vereb neglected his duty of care by deliberately and repeatedly betraying his customers who wanted a dignified service for their beloved dog or cat, and paid Vereb a significant amount of money for those services."

Prosecutors claim they've identified more than 6,500 victims.

"Instead of proper cremations, burials and returns of ashes to consumers, he took thousands of animals to a landfill for disposal," Sunday said. "Thousands of consumers who paid for and expected their pets ashes received ashes from other unknown animals."

Vereb did not have to post a bond and is free until his next scheduled court appearance on May 9, a spokesperson for the state’s Attorney General’s office said Tuesday.

The defendant couldn't be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday, through publicly listed landlines, cell phone numbers and email addresses. A female voice picked up one of the phone numbers connected to Vereb, said "meow," and hung up.

"As a pet owner myself, I can't imagine the heartbreak involved in learning that you are affected by a crime like this," Sunday said. "My office will work to bring those responsible to justice for this heartless crime."

