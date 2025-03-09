Pennsylvania

Small plane crashes near airport in southern Pennsylvania

The crash occurred on Sunday, March 9, 2025, in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 affiliate WGAL News

By David Chang

Five people were hurt after a small plane crashed in the parking lot of a retirement community in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, officials said.

NBC10 affiliate WGAL News first reported the crash occurred in the parking lot of Brethren Village, a retirement community on Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

The plane -- described as a single-engine 1981 Beechcraft Bonanza A36TC -- departed the Lancaster Airport shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday and was headed to Springfield Beckley Municipal airport in Ohio, according to FlightAware.

Five people were on board the plane at the time and they were all hurt in the crash. Officials said they were taken to local hospitals for treatment. They have not yet revealed their conditions.

About a dozen vehicles on the ground were damaged in the crash and around five cars caught fire, according to officials. No one on the ground was hurt, however.

Footage from WGAL shows firefighters, police and other first responders gathered in a parking lot area as well as heavy smoke, at least two badly damaged and burned out cars and what appears to be a part of a small plane.

The FAA continues to investigate.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro released a statement on the crash on the social media platform X.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

