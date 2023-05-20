Authorities Investigate After Plane Crashes Into Pacific Ocean Off Coast of Half Moon Bay

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating a plane crash that occurred off the coast of Half Moon Bay in California Saturday.

According to the FAA, a plane crashed into the Pacific Ocean at around 2:15 p.m.

The NTSB reported that the incident happened about 40 miles off the coast of Half Moon Bay and added the plane involved was a Viking Air DHC-6-400 Twin Otter.

The FAA said the plane was flying from Santa Rosa to Honolulu, Hawaii and their initial information indicated that two people were on board.

The plane's wreckage has not been spotted.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.